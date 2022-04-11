(Malvern/Hastings) -- Residents in parts of Mills County have a chance to get more information on fiber optic broadband services with a pair of events Tuesday.
Representatives from Western Iowa Networks will be on hand at Malvern City Hall from noon-3 p.m. and at the Hastings Community Building from 4-7 p.m. to answer questions and sign up customers for new fiber builds throughout the county. Wes Treadway is Marketing and Sales Manager for Western Iowa Networks. He says the latest round of fiber builds occurring in Malvern and Hastings are thanks to federal and state grant programs that help companies expand into rural areas of the state with broadband services.
"With that grant program, we're actually constructing fiber in areas that were labeled by the FCC as underserved with broadband," said Treadway. "Because of that Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program, it was formed to serve those areas. We've actually been successful in all seven rounds of this grant. They've had seven rounds so far, and we're the only company in Iowa that has actually been successful in all seven rounds of this grant program. We're trying to serve as many rural folks as we can."
Currently, WIN is constructing over 1,000 miles of fiber in seven counties in western Iowa, which will pass an additional 7,000 homes. Treadway says those wishing to see if their home is eligible for an existing project can attend a meeting, visit westianet.com or call (712) 775-2946.
"We'll also be constructing fiber optics into almost all of the rural areas of Mills County, as well as small portions of Pottawattamie and Fremont counties," said Treadway. "If your address doesn't appear on our list that's being constructed, don't be discouraged. We're always looking for other opportunities to expand our fiber network. We encourage you to still go out to our website and express your interest. That way we can get ahold of you if we are able to expand."
In addition to providing faster and more reliable internet speeds, Treadway says having fiber to a community can bring other benefits.
"It stimulates and attracts new business and attracts and retains new residents," said Treadway. "There are also increased opportunities for education, which is huge these days. Since we're a local company, we also support the communities we serve as well. We support things like community events, donate to local organizations and we have employees living in many of these communities as well."
While constructing is starting this week in Malvern and will start soon in Hastings, Treadway says it could still be some time before customers have service in those communities.
"This is a completely new fiber network, so it does take some time to build," said Treadway. "Even though folks in Malvern, for instance, will have fiber run to their house soon and folks who sign up will likely have that fiber buried to their house, connectivity will still need to be made with our other networks, as well as just the infrastructure of the network needing to be built. It does mean that folks in this area will not actually have services turned up until later in 2022 into early 2023."
For more information on Western Iowa Networks' footprint, visit westianet.com.