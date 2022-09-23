(Creston) -- From reading announcements over the middle school intercom, a KMAland native grew into an Emmy-winning TV news reporter/anchor.
Now, Tiffany Murphy has another honor to add to her illustrious career, as she was inducted Friday morning into the Creston High School Hall of Fame. A 2005 Creston High graduate, Murphy currently serves as an evening anchor at WLNE ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island. In an interview with KMA News, Murphy traced her career back to her 8th grade year at Burton R. Jones Middle School in Creston, when she read announcements over the school intercom. That led to jobs in high school at radio stations in Creston and Osceola. Murphy tells KMA News her desire to be "in the know" prompted her to enter broadcast news.
"Even when I was a little child," said Murphy, "I think my mom will say that I like knowing what was going on, but I didn't like when people were mistreated. That's another facet of my job that I loved. When people are wronged, when the government spends our money irresponsibly, or if its embezzled, or if murders happen, I have the opportunity to give people that don't have a voice a platform, and hopefully right some of the wrongs that bad people do."
A 2009 Pepperdine University graduate, Murphy's resume includes stops at TV stations in Des Moines, Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada, and Missoula, Montana. Murphy then moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked for six years an an anchor at KDFN. It's there were she covered a series of hurricanes--most notably Hurricane Harvey--which flooded Beaumont with heavy rainfall. For Murphy, covering a major disaster was a harrowing experience.
"We were live on air," she said. "People's homes started flooding. The 911 system was overwhelmed. So, people started calling us, asking us what they should do, asking us to help them. And, no one was being rescued because it was too dangerous still at that time. So, we had to talk people through on what to do--get on their counters, go into their attics, try and climb onto their roofs, take an ax into their attics in case the water continued to rise, and they needed to chop through their roof--crazy, scary things that you only see in the movies."
Murphy and fellow staff members earned a Lonestar Emmy for their hurricane coverage. She then moved to Providence a year ago. Murphy attributed her career move to a desire to grow.
"As you get older, you realize really what was important, and how limited your time here on earth is," said Murphy. "And, you spend a majority of life at work, right. We work in a very difficult, stressful environment. So, when we're not dealing with the stress and really horrible news--like shootings, stabbings, murders, overdoses, I want to be with people that I enjoy and love. So, I really at home now in my new city."
Saying she's "flabbergasted" by her induction into the Creston High Hall of Fame, Murphy credits the school district's teachers for her success in her 15-year news career.