(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Music Association is staging a concert featuring a pair of Broadway stars.
Gary Mauer and Beth Southard will perform at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium Sunday, and the married couple will bring their breadth of musical theater experience to the stage in Shenandoah.
“Between Beth and I, both of us have done several shows on Broadway and tours,” Mauer said. “It’s just been a wonderful, whirlwind career. We were fortunate to tour with Phantom of the Opera together, as husband and wife, in the roles of the Phantom and Christine, and we went all over the country at that point. It was really exciting.”
The show will feature tunes from a wide range of different Broadway productions, including Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and South Pacific, just to name a few.
“It’s an eclectic little mix of all that Broadway is,” Mauer said. “Broadway can be Hamilton one day and the Sound of Music before, so it goes through the entire arc. We’re gonna try and capture that whole variety of different Broadway musicals.”
To go along with all of the Broadway elements, Southard’s global concert background will provide an extra flare to Sunday’s show.
“I sang a lot in Europe, actually,” “I did some touring in Germany, lived in Paris for a little while and then I came back here and did what [Gary] did and did the musical theater, National Tour route and Broadway. I’ve also been very fortunate to add some different concert work with symphonies onto that in the past 15-20 years, so it’s been varied and a lot of fun.”
The Shenandoah Music Association’s February concert featuring Mauer and Southard is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 P.M. in the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at Shenandoah High School.
Tickets for adults are $15, seniors 65+ cost $12 and children under 18 will be admitted free of charge if they are accompanied by a paid adult.
Click below to hear the full interview with Mauer and Southard from the KMA Morning Show.