(Creston) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are monitoring a wastewater discharge into Hurley Creek at Creston.
The DNR says a cast iron sewer line broke Tuesday when a streambank caved in. The broken line discharged around five gallons per minute of untreated wastewater into the creek near the North Spruce Street bridge south of West Spencer Street.
The DNR advises keeping children and pets away from the creek for 24-48 hours after the discharge stops. The city is still working to repair the broken line. The DNR will continue to monitor the situation and consider appropriate enforcement.