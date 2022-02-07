(Atlantic) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with a break-in in Atlantic.
Atlantic Police say 26-year-old River Pecha Nichols and 19-year-old Michael Dean Gehling were arrested following an incident Sunday morning. Shortly before 8:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a front window broken out of a downtown storefront at 200 Chestnut Street. Officers arrived to find a large window broken out, and blood on the concrete. Officers followed a blood trail from the scene, which led them to a residence on Cedar Street where the two suspects were taken into custody.
Both suspects are being held in the Cass County Jail. The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted Atlantic Police with the arrests.