(Clarinda) – Elections may have dominated the headlines Tuesday, but in Clarinda, November 8th also brought a major milestone for Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers – 40 years of service in the Clarinda Police Department.
During the Clarinda City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday night, several police officers, public safety officials, and residents gathered as Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill recognized Brothers for the significant milestone. On behalf of the city, Hill presented the police chief with an award of appreciation and gratitude for his service dating back to November 8th, 1982.
“As of completion of his duties yesterday, (Brothers) has reached 40 years in this community as a member of our police department,” said Hill. “It’s an accomplishment that is rare in any field and under the police department, not knowing exactly all the stress and duties you have, but that’s an amazing event. So, we as the city would like to take this opportunity to recognize you and congratulate you for this accomplishment today.”
Following the recognition, Brothers thanked the city and community for the opportunity and relationships he has built over the past four decades.
“I’m humbled and I’m grateful and it’s been my privilege to work in this community and it’s going to continue on,” said Brothers. “Thank you all very much for everything that you’ve done for me and our personal relationships and our professional relationships.”
When Brothers first came to Clarinda in the early 80s, he says he wasn’t sure how long he would stick around. But, those strong relationships have led to an extended tenure in southwest Iowa.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Brothers explained. “I moved here and thought, eh, I’m just going to hang out here for a couple of years and move on. But, things happened and I’m really bad at math I guess. So, it’s all worked out.”
Brothers also thanked his fellow police officers for their assistance over the years, a good amount of which were present Wednesday evening.
“It’s a group effort – you never accomplish anything in life by yourself,” he said. “I’ve met some tremendous people along the way – many of whom are in this room right now.”
In other business, the council approved pay applications of $41,786.70 to Building Crafts, Inc. for wastewater treatment facility improvements and $13,108.78 to Omni Engineering for improvements to Glenn Miller Avenue. Additionally, the council rescheduled its November 23rd meeting for November 22nd at 5 p.m., if needed.