(Sidney) -- As the dust settled after Tuesday Night's general elections, Kenneth Brown emerged as the newly elected Mayor of Sidney.
Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor's Office show Brown, the lone candidate on the ballot, squeaking out the victory in the Sidney mayoral race with 33.6% of the vote, with 53. Succeeding Mayor Peter Johnson, Brown has previously served on the Sidney City Council after filling a vacancy during a special election in 2019. Brown also ran as one of three declared write-in candidates in the 2019 Sidney Mayor's race.
Meanwhile, at least six names received write-in votes accounting for 105 votes, or 66.4%. Brandon Van Syoc, who also ran to fill a vacancy on the Sidney City Council, received 48 write-in votes, Joe Travis received 24, Fabian Bell received six, former Mayor Peter Johnson received five, and councilwoman Ann Travis received three. Meanwhile, newly elected city council member Drew LeMaster also received two write-in votes for Mayor. Meanwhile, the county listed 17 write-in votes as scattering.