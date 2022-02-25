(Bedford) -- Southwest Iowa's Ag Summit visitors will have a chance to learn how to manage the family business and share some laughs as well.
That's according to Family Business Consultant and Professional Speaker Jolene Brown, who will serve as the opening and closing speaker at the summit on March 8th at the Deer Ridge at Lexington in Bedford. Brown, who comes from a background in agriculture, says her opening presentation titled "If We Huff and Puff, Will We Blow Your House Down" will surround working with family members in a people-driven industry.
"The people in agriculture are so very good at production, they're good at weeds, and seeds, and breeds, and feeds, and money, machines, and marketing, but we're crappy with people," Brown said. "So I want to give them the template tools so that they can actually go home and begin the work. And it's really important we bring all generations, men and women, our sisters and brothers that all can come be there. Because there is something important that happens when you hear things the same place, same time."
Brown's first presentation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Meanwhile, Brown will also close out the summit with "Harvest the Humor: A Celebration of Life on the Farm," which she says is an opportunity for all those in agriculture to share fun or interesting stories.
"All folks in agriculture have a sense of humor, it's just that some folks have a bad one and you just got to learn how to ride the rollercoaster with them, but there's nothing better or worse then having your roots on the farm," Brown said. "In an interview yesterday someone said to me 'I see by your bio, that you were raised on a farm,' and I said, 'no, the farm raised me.' So you and I are going to take a look at the lessons we learned, we're going to commiserate and celebrate because there's nothing better than our sisters and brothers in agriculture."
The summit, presented by Southwest Iowa Women in Ag, Brown says provides an opportunity for area agriculture produces to make smarter business decisions when working with family.
"So when we talk family business, we're going to talk about how you better hire family members well because it's darn hard to fire them," Brown said. "So I want to share with them the pre-requisites that you need in place before you even invite the family member into the business. I do not want moms and dads bringing in the kids, I want good leader managers hiring really worthy employees who will earn the right for management, leadership, and potential ownership."
Other events throughout the day-long summit include lunch provided by J Bruner's, a presentation from Angie Setzer on how to approach marketing, and a social and networking hour following Brown's closing presentation.
The cost for the event is $20, and to register, visit the Southwest Iowa Women in Ag Facebook page. For any questions or assistance with registration, email s-w-iowa-women-in-ag@gmail.com. Brown made her comments on the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday, and you can hear the full interview below.