(Shenandoah) -- One of Shenandoah's venerable businesses is getting a major facelift.
Demolition work is underway inside Brown's Shoe Fit's Shenandoah location at 611 West Sheridan Avenue. Tim Harris is the store's manager. Harris tells KMA News crews began tearing into the store this week as part of a major renovation of the building's interior and exterior.
"We're looking at putting up different flat wall all the way around--so, that's going to look different," said Harris. "We're tearing into a few walls to hopefully expose some of that natural brick that was original to that building. Hopefully, we'll be able to raise the ceilings up quite a bit-- kind of give it that good industrial look--new carpets, all that good stuff. We're definitely going to update the fascia of the building, as well. So, we're going to be getting rid of that awning, and we're going to go with kind of a nice, flush sign that will look very good in downtown."
It's the Shenandoah store's first renovation in about 10 years. Harris says the store's new layout is designed for an improved customer flow.
"You know, this is store number one," he said. "So, I think it's something the community can be proud of to see in their downtown. It's just going to be one of those things that we can hope it will boost traffic a little bit, and kind of give customers that cool shopping experience."
With renovation underway, Brown's Shoe Fit has moved into a temporary location down the street in the building formerly occupied by Mickey G's. Harris says the empty building fit his store's needs.
"It was a decent enough space for us," said Harris, "because this is a similar layout to what we're currently used to. So, I mean, it was kind of a good fit as far as space goes. We asked if we could use it for a few months. We set up a rental agreement, and away we go."
Harris says the store hopes to reopen inside its newly-remodeled building by August 1st. Construction updates will be posted on Brown's Shoe Fit Shenandoah's Facebook page.