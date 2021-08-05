(Shenandoah) -- Friday marks the beginning of a new era for a longstanding Shenandoah business.
Brown's Shoe Fit's Shenandoah location reopens for business inside its renovated facility at 611 West Sheridan Avenue. The reopening takes place after two months of remodeling activity--the store's first such project in 10 years. In a recent interview with KMA News, store manager Tim Harris says the store's new layout is designed for an improved customer flow.
"You know, this is store number one," he said. "So, I think it's something the community can be proud of to see in their downtown. It's just going to be one of those things that we can hope it will boost traffic a little bit, and kind of give customers that cool shopping experience."
During the renovation project, Brown's Shoe Fit moved into a temporary location down the street in the building formerly occupied by Mickey G's. Harris says the empty building fit his store's needs.
"It was a decent enough space for us," said Harris, "because this is a similar layout to what we're currently used to. So, I mean, it was kind of a good fit as far as space goes. We asked if we could use it for a few months. We set up a rental agreement, and away we go."
More information regarding the Brown's Shoe Fit reopening and renovation project is available from the store's Facebook page.