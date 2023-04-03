(Red Oak) -- One KMAland fire chief advises residents of continued conditions ripe for brush and field fires.
That's the message from Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, who tells KMA News dry and windy conditions continue to plague much of the region and the state. According to the Grassland Fire Danger Index for today (Monday) and tonight, much of Iowa remains at a "high risk." At the same time, good portions of Montgomery, Pottawattamie, and Harrison counties are still listed as a "very high risk." Additionally, parts of southeast Nebraska are still in a fire weather watch until Tuesday evening. Over the past several days, Bruce says he and various fire and emergency management departments have strongly advised avoiding open burning if possible due to the amount of fuel available for a fire to get out of control.
"Of course the continued dry conditions and low humidity adds to it and the winds that we've had come through will influence it," said Bruce. "Especially if anybody had had a tree pile or so forth that they burned here a while back, and then we get those 40 to 50 mile an hour winds."
Some counties in the area, including Page County, have implemented open burning bans until further notice. Bruce adds the conditions have led to a busy week for area fire departments.
"I know our department and all of the Montgomery County departments have been out on multiple occasions and we've been assisting other counties with other fires as well -- especially when had the 50 mile an hour winds, they had a big one down there in Page County," said Bruce. "So really, it's just not doing the open burning and just taking some precautions if you've done it on the past until nature turns on the sprinkler and gets us some rain."
Bruce says the windy conditions particularly can make fighting a rural brush fire difficult. Additionally, he says crews are working in areas they might not be as accustomed to.
"You're talking agricultural ground and rural settings and you're trying to get trucks into these areas and sometimes you're getting into a territory that you're not familiar with," he said. "So you're trying to make sure you don't get any of your personnel or apparatus into a pinch point in the field because this wind will just move (the fire) wherever mother nature feels."
Thus, Bruce says they are also asking residents who have conducted burns recently to take cautionary measures, including disking around the burn pile or burying them. He adds one fire popped up in the northeastern part of the county from a burn conducted over a month ago.
"They had lit that somewhere around mid-February and just because of the winds that came through here a few days back, it actually started up some embers and we actually ended up on a multi-agency CRP fire on that one," Bruce explained. "So, they'll lay there and smolder for a long time."
While the National Weather Service is forecasting some drizzle throughout the area this afternoon and into tonight, Bruce says more moisture and rain will be needed to truly mitigate the high risks of brush fires. Anyone thinking about conducting an open burn or having a burn that is starting to get out of control is urged to contact their local fire representatives or county emergency management.