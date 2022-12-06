(Red Oak) -- It's the time of year when Christmas trees and lights go up all across KMAland.
However, at least one KMAland fire official wants to ensure individuals know the potential fire risks posed by some yuletide decorations. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce encourages residents to have a plan of where they intend to put a Christmas tree in their homes. He recommends keeping both an artificial or live tree a reasonable distance from any heating source.
"So as Christmas trees are going up, even if you have a live one or artificial -- they both can burn," said Bruce. "Make sure you keep them at least three feet away from heating sources if you have a space heater or what not, or candles or any open flame -- don't get them close to the three."
Bruce also urges those with a live tree to water it regularly. Then there's the surplus of Christmas lights, which, among other things, the fire chief recommends to ensure are still in good working condition.
"In the past, they've always tended to suggest not going any more than three strands if you can, and if it's going outdoors, use outdoor lights -- don't try to transition and use your indoor lights for outdoor (use)," he said. "Don't put them through windows or doors where they're going to have a pinch point where it can wear the wires out on them. Just make sure to check the wiring is not frayed and you don't have any broken light bulbs or what not."
Power strips are also typically in great demand when using Christmas decorations. Bruce strongly recommends doing a little research on the items you're plugging into it to ensure you don't overload the strip.
"They typically recommend not plugging in any more than three items into it and you're going to want to know what the load is on those items if you can -- usually there's a UL code on it where it will tell you what is has for its voltage or amperage," Bruce explained. "The heaters always have a big draw because it takes a massive amount of power to get them versus if you're plugging a lamp into it or what not."
While not saying there's a significant increase in structural fires, Bruce noted there is typically at least one structure fire each holiday season that was likely caused by an overloaded electrical system.
"It always seems like we have a structure fire where if it's not alternative heating, it's an electric issue potentially with an overload," he said. "Space heaters are obviously a big one this time of year so you want to make sure those are directly plugged into the outlet. Don't use extension cords or what not -- the zip strips -- they just don't handle the load and they'll overheat and melt."
For space heaters and any other portable heaters, Bruce again encourages using the three-foot rule to keep a reasonable distance from the heat source and any combustible materials. For any questions or more safety tips, contact your local fire department or visit the National Fire Protection Association website or the Federal Emergency Management Agency's "fire prevention" website.