(Valley) -- KMAland got a white Christmas, all right--but the projected snowfall didn't materialize, at least in the immediate area.
National Weather Service officials originally projected 3-to-5 inches across most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. But, the highest total reported Thursday morning by the weather service office in Valley, Nebraska was in Massena, with 3 inches. Weather Service Meteorologist David Pierson says most areas received about an inch of snowfall. He tells KMA News the storm system's speed prevented greater amounts from falling. But, the storm delivered in terms of high winds and extremely cold wind chills.
"It moved through a little bit quicker," said Pierson. "That allowed for a bit less snow to accumulate. So, we're seeing those high accumulations to the east. Despite that, cold temperatures remain, very cold wind chills, and still very dangerous conditions in terms of temperatures. But, the snow was a bit on the lower side, which is good."
Pierson says wind chills between 30-to-40 below are still anticipated through the remainder of the week--with some improvement by Christmas Day.
"By Saturday, it's still very cold," he said, "with wind chills in the negative 20's. By Sunday, though, we'll see things get back much more seasonal, with high temperatures on Christmas getting back all the way to the 20's again--so that will feel a lot warmer."
And, Pierson says much warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the last week of 2022.
"By Tuesday of next week, we'll get back above freezing during the day," said Pierson, "and possibly into the 40's thereafter for Wednesday into Thursday, as well, That will feel substantially warmer than what we're seeing today."
With road conditions still dicey in parts of the listening area, and with the continued dangerous wind chills, Pierson advises extreme caution if traveling the next few days.