(Red Oak) -- Continued dry conditions and a rash of brush fires are taking a toll on KMAland firefighters.
As a result, Montgomery County is the latest in KMAland to declare an open burning ban until further notice. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the continuing drought and high winds make conditions ripe for brush fires.
"Obviously, we haven't received much of any moisture over the winter," said Hamman. "Springtime rains have been few and far between for some. Over the last couple of weeks, we've just had a rash of grass fires, field fires, rubbish fires, not necessarily fires that have started intentionally, but a lot of fires that have rekindled and got out into pastures, CRP ground and fields."
Hamman says fire departments in his county have answered at least one field fire call a day--and in some cases, two or three per day--over the past couple weeks.
"It's getting to the point to where our volunteers are taxed," he said. "We definitely don't want to see anything like we saw last October 23rd, with the large field fire. Given the warm, windy conditions, it seems like every day is windy, and it's getting windier. Then, the unfortunate events that occurred last (Tuesday) night in Red Oak, with the wind-driven fire that ultimately resulted in the loss of a structure."
Fire destroyed a house at 1903 200th Street, or East Summit Street in Red Oak Tuesday evening. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the fire appears to have originated from a fire pit roughly 10 yards to the north of the residence before wind-driven embers ignited vegetation along a fence line. Flames spread to the northwest portion of the first floor. In addition to banning open burning, Hamman reminds residents not to throw out cigarettes from burning vehicles, and take other precautions.
"It's pretty much anything," said Hamman. "Anything that can spark an ignition source. One of our fires this week was started from the railroad--a hot ember come off one of the train wheels, and sparked a large brush fire.
"Definitely do not throw out smoking material. Be very smart with everything you do out doors, whether it's vehicles, tractors, implement farm equipment. It's extremely dry, extremely hazardous. We've already seen a number of red flag days," he added.
Burn ban violators are subject to criminal charges as well as civil penalties for any damages, losses or injuries resulting from a fire. Page and Pottawattamie counties instituted similar open burning bans earlier this week.