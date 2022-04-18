(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope the county's open burning ban provides much needed relief to firefighters weary from battling recent grass fires.
On Friday, the State Fire Marshal's Office issued the order prohibiting open burning until further notice. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News he requested the ban following a multitude of brush fires in the county over the past two weeks--stretching area volunteer departments to their limits. Grebert says he contacted the county's fire chiefs--as well as those in areas outside the county--as to whether a moratorium was necessary.
"I contacted all eight fire chiefs, along with Taylor County and Fremont County--because our districts in Clarinda and Braddyville go into Taylor County, and Shenandoah and Essex go over to Fremont County--to weigh in on whether they thought they needed a burn ban or not," said Grebert. "Seven of the eight fire chiefs that have districts in Page County said yes. The one who said no, he wasn't in favor, said he would go along with the majority. If they wanted it, he would support it. He was just not in favor of it."
Grebert says the ban forbids all open burning until lifted by state officials.
"It just means that you can't have any open fires," he said. "You can't go out and burn your timber, your yard waste, your CRP grounds, or any open burnings outside in the county. In town, you can't burn anything that's in a fire pit or a contained fire place in their back yard. So, there's no open burning at all in the county."
With more precipitation in the forecast, Grebert says he'll poll the county's fire chiefs again Tuesday on whether conditions have improved enough to end the burning ban.
"Just looking at the forecast," said Grebert. "It does look like there's a number of days this week that are forecast to have some rain, and stuff. So, I would hope that with that forecast coming up, if we do receive some rain or precipitation like they're calling for, that the fire chiefs will say, yes, go ahead and lift that.
"It's not my call. I don't get to overrule them. I don't tell them what to do, they don't me what to do. We all request it together. Majority rules, and we'll get it done," he added.
Other KMAland counties still under a burn ban include Mills, Pottawattamie and Harrison. The State Fire Marshal's full proclamation is available here: