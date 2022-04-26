(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire fighters battled a brush fire at the city sanitation site Tuesday.
The Shenandoah Fire Department says fire fighters responded to reports of a leaf and brush pile on fire at Shenandoah Sanitation at around 10:30 AM Tuesday. After approximately two hours authorities say fire fighters were able to subdue the blaze after using roughly 13,000 gallons of water. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News concerns of the fire spreading beyond the pile were reduced thanks to calmer winds, plus the piles isolation in the parking lot.
"It's right there in the middle of their gravel and concrete parking lot where they put all their brush and leaves, and stuff," said Grebert. "Luckily for us, the wind was not as strong today which was a good thing and it wasn't blowing the ashes out of there. So, I think once the fire department got there and got all the water on it and everything soaking wet, I don't think there's any threat of it spreading anywhere now."
Grebert adds nearly 10 fire fighters, along with a pumper truck and two tankers were on site to provide the adequate water supply. Fire Department officials say the brush pile serves as a spot for city residents to dump their brush which is then run through a nearby incinerator.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Shenandoah Fire Department was assisted by Page County Emergency Management and Shenandoah Sanitation who provided a backhoe to spread out the brush pile for easier access to fire fighters.
City officials say Shenandoah Sanitation will not be accepting any yard waste until Monday, May 2.