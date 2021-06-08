(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are preparing to close the books on the 2021 fiscal year.
Action on an amendment to the current fiscal year's budget is on the Shenandoah City Council agenda tonight at 6 at City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the budget amendment is necessary in order to reconcile the city's expenses and revenues before the fiscal year ends June 30th.
"We do an annual budget amendment to make sure that our revenues and expenses match what the final budget ends up being," said Lyman. "It's just a requirement from the state."
Also on the agenda: the renewal of the 28-E agreement between Shenandoah and Essex for law enforcement and animal control services, and the setting of public hearings on the proposed sale of city properties at 907 7th Avenue and 316 Lake Street.