(Corning) -- A Des Moines man faces charges following a weekend break-in in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Jeffery Erickson of Des Moines was arrested for burglary Sunday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call at 1452 210th Street for an unknown male in the residence who appeared to be asleep on the homeowner's couch. Erickson was taken to the Adams County Jail.
In an unrelated note, Adams County authorities are investigating another burglary incident. The sheriff's office says Adams County Dispatch was notified of a motion sensor alarm activated at 2527 125th Street in Prescott shortly after 7:30 Monday morning. An investigation determined entry was made via a first floor window, and a power box on a utility pole near the home had been damaged. Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 641-322-4444.
Other arrests and incidents are listed in the sheriff's office's weekly press release published here: