(Essex) -- Page County authorities are seeking information on a burglary that occurred near Essex last week.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a burglary or theft of several items from a building south of Essex last Thursday. Authorities say the items believed to be stolen include a Miller Millermatic 211 MG welder, a Honda generator, a large floor fan, two log chains, two 50-foot and 100-foot electrical cords, two air-forced kerosene or diesel fuel "torpedo" heaters, a large anvil, a children's tricycle, a set of combination wrenches, a set of half-inch sockets, and jumper cables and welding leads.
The burglary is now a Crimestopper's case, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193 or their local law enforcement agency. A Crimestopper's award is also available should a call lead to the arrest and filing of charges against a suspect.