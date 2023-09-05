(Shenandoah) -- Republican Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum says ethanol is part of a coming "golden age of agriculture."
The North Dakota governor brought his campaign to Shenandoah Tuesday afternoon as part of a swing through southwest Iowa. In an interview with KMA News, Burgum says the Biden Administration's green energy policy led to what he called "crazy spending" that's hurt the U.S. economy. He's especially critical of Biden's support of electric vehicles--many of which rely on batteries manufactured in China.
"We're going to subsidize with your listeners' taxpayer dollars 500,000 needy charging stations?" said Burgum. "We're going to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles? We're going to do those two things, but then all of the batteries are going to be made in China, because 85% of the rare earth materials are controlled by China, and we're just trading OPEC for Sinopec. Then, China's literally tearing up the planet mining these materials, because they don't have an EPA."
Burgum favors the development of liquid fuels over electric vehicles.
"One of the big arguments people make about EVs is that they've got low carbon," he said. "Well, part of that's false, because of all the carbon intensity that goes into making the batteries in the cars themselves. And of course, batteries don't work in cold weather, and they don't work with heavy loads. There's a lot of applications where they don't make any sense. We have to have liquid fuels. Just the physics of the weight ratio of a liquid fuel versus the battery--and we definitely need that for aviation."
Earlier this year, Green Plains entered into a partnership with United Airlines, Tallgrass and the U.S. Department of Energy's Northwest National Policy to develop a sustainable aviation fuel. Burgum believes Iowa can be leader in developing aviation fuel through support of the ethanol industry.
"The easiest fuel in the world to decarbonize is ethanol," said Burgum. "We've got an opportunity here with that where this can just keep expanding, and keep growing double the demand for that. I would say, if you're in Iowa, you should be on team liquid fuels. The idea is that you're on team EV, that's like being on team China right now versus team USA."
Elected North Dakota's governor in 2016, Burgum set a goal for his state to be carbon neutral by the year 2030. He's among a bevy of candidates trailing in the polls against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.