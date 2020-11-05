(Red Oak) -- The search for Montgomery County's next treasurer continues.
At its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors appointed County Auditor Stephanie Burke as interim county treasurer. In accordance with regulations in the Iowa Code, Burke will serve in that capacity until a new treasurer is selected to fill the vacany left by Tera Hughes's resignation. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson says Burke has enlisted assistance from a former county treasurer.
"Stephanie has contacted our former treasurer, Carol Strovers, as to her giving Stephanie some help, some direction, some guidance as to following the procedures, what has to be done on certain guidelines, and that sort of thing," said Burke. "We are extremely pleased and very grateful for that."
Last week, the supervisors approved a resolution to appoint Hughes' successor. November 20th is the deadline to submit resumes. Robinson says applicant interviews will take place following that date.
"We have done the best we can to get this process going," she said, "by announcing it, putting it up, and getting information out there. I think probably next week, we can determine when we can set up our forum and our interviews."
Plans call for the board to appoint a new treasurer December 1st at 8:30 a.m. Residents will have the right to petition for a special election within 14 days of the appointment.