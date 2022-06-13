(Stanton) -- Montgomery County's auditor is ready to use her experience in another capacity.
Recently, the Stanton School Board hired Stephanie Burke as the district's new school business official/board secretary. Burke resigned last week after 10 years as Montgomery County's auditor, effective June 30. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Stanton School Superintendent David Gute says the pending retirement of a current staff member led the district to combine two positions.
"With Tammy Bower retiring at the end of August," said Gute, "our school business official that we've had for a number of years--Shirley Maxwell--was part time. And, she thought it would be a good time to combine those positions. So, we did advertise for the combined position."
Gute says Burke expressed interest in the opening.
"We did have a few candidates and interviews," he said, "but, she quickly rose to the top with her experience in the auditor's office. There's a lot of similarities with how we put our tax rate together. She's very familiar with that process, and will take a lead role in that at our district there. She just had many qualities that set her apart in that aspect."
Burke, who succeeded Ted Schoonover as county auditor in November, 2012, says the career change came with "a lot of soul-searching," and after talking with her family.
"These types of jobs do not come open very often," said Burke. "I'm blessed to be able to join a great school district. My kids are enrolled there. I live there, and I'm delighted to have a career opportunity in the education field."
Montgomery County's Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for Burke's successor. Plans call for appointing a new county auditor at the supervisors' July 12 meeting. The candidate selected must run in the November general elections. Residents interested in the position must submit applications and resumes to the county before June 30. You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: