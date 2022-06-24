(Burlington Junction) -- Feats of mechanical strength will be on display in northwest Missouri next weekend.
Friday, July 1, Burlington Junction is hosting their 44th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull. The show is part of a July 4 weekend sweep that includes Burlington Junction, New Market, and Clearfield. On the KMA "Morning Show," Jake Cordell says there'll be plenty of energizing entertainment.
"Each kid gets a cup to go ahead and go out there for the money scramble," said Cordell. "We're going to have lots of great food there. We're going to have some brisket and pulled pork, and then the Nodaway County Cattlemen's Association are cooking hamburgers and hotdogs. There's over 13 different classes that are going to be going on there, and it's going to be a good show."
Classes include diesel pickups, pro stocks, pro farm, and more. Cordell says there'll be a bundle of cash prizes at stake for contestants during the three day pull sweep.
"We've never done it before, it's going to be interesting," said Cordell. "There's over $8,500 of added money on top of the sanctioned classes. There's a couple of classes in there that are going to have more money added to it. With this sweep, whoever wins those deals gets even more money. It's going to be a great turnout I got a feeling."
The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Burlington Junction. Start time for the truck and tractor pull is 6:30 p.m. near the Burlington Junction ballfield. Admission is $10 for adults, while kids 12 and under are free. To learn more about the pull or inquire about trackside spot availability, stop by the Burlington Junction Farmers Supply or visit the Burlington Junction Truck and Tractor Pull Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Jake Cordell below.