(Northboro) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Page County Thursday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to an accident that occurred in the 1400 block of 310th Street shortly after 5:35 p.m. Authorities say the accident was called into the PAGECOMM dispatch center with the reporting party notifying the dispatcher that a man, later identified as 63-year-old Ronnie Eugene Hagey of Burlington Junction, was lying outside of the vehicle with no pulse and it was unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office says Hagey was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to be the driver and only occupant in the vehicle. Authorities say Hagey was not wearing a seatbelt and the accident remains under investigation.
The Page County Medical Examiner's Office, Coin Fire and Rescue, and Shenandoah Ambulance assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.