(Council Bluffs) -- Dry conditions have led Pottawattamie County officials to prohibit open burning.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the ban effective Tuesday at 5 p.m. prohibits all open and controlled burning in the county, including all incorporated city limits. County officials say the current drought conditions throughout the county, combined with unharvested crops, present an increased risk for the potential of rapid fire spread. Controlled fires can quickly become uncontrollable. NOAA's National Integrated Drought Information System program currently places Pottawattamie County in the severe drought classification, or D2.
During the dry conditions, citizens are reminded not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles, and to discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass/agricultural ground and set-asides, or other items during the ban. Small recreational camp fires are permitted only if they are conducted in a fire place of brick, metal or heavy one-inch mesh. Any camp fire not in an outdoor fire place is prohibited.