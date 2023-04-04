(Council Bluffs) -- Dry conditions have prompted another open burning ban in KMAland.
Pottawattamie County officials say all open and controlled burning is prohibited until further notice--including in all incorporated city limits. Emergency management officials say environmental conditions over the past week led to several controlled burns of trash, vegetation and other materials veering out of control. This includes previous controlled burns that rekindled. Officials say the projected weather and environmental outlooks indicated a burn ban is necessary in order to mitigate the potential for rapid and uncontrolled fire spread threatening safety and property.
Burn ban violations are subject to criminal penalties, as well as civil liabilities for any damages, losses or injuries resulting from the fire. More information on the burn ban is available from Pottawattamie County Emergency Management's website.