(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents may resume open burning.
After consulting with area fire chiefs, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman ordered the burning ban lifted immediately Monday morning. Dry, windy conditions sparked numerous brush fires earlier this month, forcing county officials to prohibit burning. However, Hamman tells KMA News recent rainfall improved conditions.
"Basically, we're getting into that point of spring and planting season to where a lot of those fields that we're having issues with that were dry, and still had leftover remnants of harvest from last year, are being tilled and planted," said Hamman. "The danger with those fields is lessening. We've got some moisture finally. Areas are starting to green up. The overall threat for large fires is starting to slowly diminish, and we felt it was time to go ahead and release that burn ban."
Hamman says moisture from last week's severe storms were blessing for farmers, and for the fire departments besieged by constant grass fires.
"It's been a busy five, six weeks for us--at least in Montgomery County," he said. "We'll take any moisture we can get. It helps with the farmers, it definitely helps with the drought conditions that we're still experiencing, and have experienced for the last couple of years. By no means does it fix everything, but it definitely helps out--we'll take it when we can get it."
However, Hamman says anyone wishing to burn should call the Montgomery County Communications Center at 712-623-5107 to avoid any unnecessary fire department responses. He adds residents should also have a water source standing by. Above all, Hamman says use common sense when burning.
"We all know it's windy this time of year," said Hamman. "It is still dry, so make sure that you're using your due diligence, you're being smart when you're burning anything. If you're burning big brush piles, make sure you check on them multiple times throughout the week, the month, because the windy conditions will rekindle them, and they will start fires."
Montgomery County joins Page and Pottawattamie counties as those recently lifting open burning bans.