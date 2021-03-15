(Braddyville) -- A Page County man faces legal trouble in connection with a recent brush fire.
The Page County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a field fire near 3133 310th Street east of Braddyville on Thursday. County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says an investigation determined 53-year-old Henry Joseph Tamagni, who lives at that address, intentionally used fire to burn a field. Fire departments from Braddyville and Clarinda responded to the fire, along with Page County Emergency Management.
Three days earlier, the State Fire Marshal's Office issued an open burning ban following a request from county emergency management, at the request of the county's fire chiefs.
Palmer says a complaint against Tamagni was filed in Page County Magistrate's Court for violation of an open burn during a burning ban, which is a simple misdemeanor.