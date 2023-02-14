(Shenandoah) -- It's full speed ahead for Shenandoah's budget process--despite uncertainty at the Statehouse.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for March 14th at 6 p.m. on the city's fiscal 2024 budget. Under the proposed budget, the city's property tax levy drops from more than $14.83 per thousand dollars valuation this fiscal year to approximately $12.22 per thousand in fiscal '24. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman attributes decreasing debt service to the lower tax rate. But, Lyman and other city officials laud the city's department heads with staying within budget parameters.
"We built a culture of really keeping an eye on those things," said Lyman. "Our department heads live here, too. It's their money, as well. It's not the city's money, it's the residents' money, is the way we really try to treat things around here. We have respect for it, and we try to ensure that every last penny is going towards those services that we are expected to provide."
Lyman is among city officials statewide awaiting a decision from the Iowa Legislature on a bill addressing an error in property tax rollback numbers from fiscal 2021. Approved late last month in the Iowa Senate, the measure awaits action in the Iowa House. Lyman says the bill will either freeze valuations at last fiscal year's rate, or roll them back.
"Obviously, we would have a pretty significant impact to our city operations," said Lyman. "I know 99.999% of those cities across the state max out their general fund levy every year. They're doing everything they can to provide those services. Anytime that those valuations get set in stone or rolled back, obviously that has a lot of ramifications for us."
Lyman says a change in the rollback may force the city to do more with less. He hopes legislators will not decide not to take action impact city, county and school budgets.
"The instructions given by the Department of Management is just to proceed as we would normally," he said. "Then, they'll have new instructions for us if and when anything else comes down. Obviously, we would have to amend the budget, and go back to the drawing board again on a lot of things there. I'm really hopeful that if do do anything, that it wouldn't take effect until next year, because it would make me pull my hair out--as it would many other people across the state."
Council members also approved the city's maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for next fiscal year. In other business, the council approved the purchase of more than five acres of land on Ferguson Road from Valley Farms, Incorporated for $104,600. City officials are exploring construction a new city street department facility at that location.