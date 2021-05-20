(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Enterprise Fund, a nonprofit organization helping micro and small businesses announced that it has for the first time provided financing for two enterprise companies in southwest Iowa.
This move is a step in NEF’s launch of the southwest Iowa Revolving Loan Fund, which expands the organization’s efforts to provide resources for business owners who don’t qualify for traditional bank-financed commercial loans. NEF Executive Director Jim Reiff joined KMA’s “AM in the AM” program and discussed wanting to expand.
“During my tenure we started realizing that hey we are serving the state west of the Missouri river, but we’ve got a huge opening in southwest Iowa. We’ve been working hard to see how we can bring our services to southwest Iowa,” Reiff said.
The southwest Iowa businesses to receive the recent funding were Fresh Out of the Box and The Occasional Collective. Reiff shared about the businesses they want to help.
“We’re looking for the ones that make up our main streets, the ones that are innovating. Maybe they need a piece of equipment so they can advance their business, their restaurant, their construction business, whatever the business happens to be,” Reiff said.
Fresh Out of the Box is a new food delivery service that allows customers to order groceries that are left for pickup at refrigerated lockers located in rural areas without a local grocery store. The Occasional Collective, based in Treynor, Iowa, is a startup retail marketplace offering curated, locally sourced goods from within the community. Reiff shared how the organization helps financially.
“Our average loan size is in the $50,000 range. We go from about $2,500 to $150,00 and with that being said we also collaborate a lot with the banks,” Reiff said. “So say a bank can only do a certain percent we can come in and gap finance. We come in second and are able to do a gap finance with the bank in the lead, so we have both tools available.”
