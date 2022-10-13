(Logan) -- Iowa agriculture advocates are reacting to Taiwan's pledge to purchase over $2 billion worth of Iowa's corn and soybeans.
Last month, a trade delegation from Taiwan joined Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig in signing an informal agreement stating Taiwan's intent to purchase, over the next three years, about 100 million bushels of soybeans valued at nearly $2 billion, and 59 million bushels of corn valued at roughly $600 million. Larry Buss is the president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and was also one of the signers for the letter of intent. Buss says the agreement was an opportunity to build on the state's existing relationship with the country.
"We're always looking for opportunities with corn and soybeans, especially with corn that I work with to promote markets," said Buss. "They traditionally have been great customers of ours over the years. We had a meeting and supper with them, then we had the signing the next day, and it was a great opportunity."
Iowa and Taiwan made a similar agreement in 2018, in which the country pledged to purchase up to 144 million bushels of U.S. soybeans, which had an estimated value of $1.56 billion. Buss says the agreement also bolsters the state and country's presence in the global commodity market and pledges a much-needed receiver of exports.
"We have to look for, promote, and enhance our customer base globally and this is one of the ways to do that," Buss explained. "Because we are in the global market and we have global competition. We have to foster relationships that support those exports."
Buss adds that the letter of intent increases their global competitiveness and will bring more money back to Iowa producers.
"It means a higher price and right now we're in a global market and need to maximize the advantages we can get to compete globally," said Buss. "That just puts more money in our pockets and more money in our bottom line back here in Iowa."
Buss says the agreement also works well with one of the uses of the Corn Promotion Board's checkoff dollars, which goes towards marketing and finding other global trade partners. For example, Buss recalled a recent visit from a South Korean delegation to showcase Iowa's corn industry.
"I met with them at my farm in Harrison County and gave them a tour to show them what corn farming is like, what farming in general is like, what we do out here, and the efficiencies that we have," he said. "All with the end result of being able to tell people like that, 'we have the product, we have the food, the grain, the commodities to look to us here in the United State and look to us in Iowa.'"
According to the state economic development department, Taiwan is Iowa's 12th-largest trading partner, with exports estimated at $305 million in manufactured and value-added goods in 2021.