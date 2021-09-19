(Shenandoah) -- Thirty-eight young ladies stood on the Gladys Wirsig Jones stage Sunday afternoon -- but only two went home as Miss Shenandoah and Little Miss Shenandoah.
Shenandoah's Rotary Club sponsored the annual event crowning the city's royalty. Emcee Sarah Martin announced Miss Shenandoah for 2021: Jillian Buzzard, the 17-year-old daughter of Dawn and John Buzzard, is a senior at Shenandoah High School. Like the other seven contestants, Buzzard answered a question selected at random.
"If you could un-invent something, what would it be?" asked Martin.
"Personally, I actually think my cell phone," said Buzzard. "That's really weird, because I feel like I'm addicted to my cell phone, and I should not be. So, I would un-invent my cell phone."
KMA News asked Buzzard what her reaction was when she heard her name announced as Miss Shenandoah.
"I was completely shocked," said Buzzard. "It's such a big opportunity for me, and I'm really excited."
Buzzard says she looks forward to representing the community in numerous events through the next year.
"I'm super-excited to represent something bigger than myself," she said. "I know that a lot of little girls look up to this person, so I feel like that's exciting, and I cannot wait for that."
Gracie Hopkins was first runner up, while Aurora Trowbridge was named second runner up, and Ava Godfried, Miss Congeniality. Seven-year-old Kennedy Schoonover, the daughter of Ethen and Shaylee Schoonover, was selected as Little Miss Shenandoah from among 29 contestants. Schoonover is a first grader at Shenandoah Elementary School. And, what was her reaction to winning?
"I thought I was going to cry," she said.
Joining Kennedy as Little Miss Shenandoah royalty are first runner up Harley Miles, second runner up Madison Baldwin and Little Miss Congeniality Kambria Johnson.