(Clarinda) -- Additions have been made to a proposed gravel connector map in Page County.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday morning, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board of two new locations that have been added to the map. King initially presented roughly 4.2 miles of dirt road he hoped to upgrade to gravel, including portions of S, L, and Q Avenues and 105th and 240th Streets. He hopes to add a mile each of C Avenue south of 130th Street, northwest of Essex, and K Avenue between 210th and 220th Streets west of Yorktown.
"There's future construction projects in the vicinity and those -- if they're turned to gravel -- will make a better detour," said King. "That's the case on the one up by Essex, and there's been of course, calls for that to be made rock before by some local farmers and people that live along there."
The two sections bring the total mileage for the connector map up to 6.2 miles. King says crews are expected to begin work on the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street either later this year or next year, while two bridges will be removed south of Yorktown.
King says K Avenue would be a critical road for some residents during the bridge work south of Yorktown.
"The project area involves a couple of bridges and building a new part of a road," said King. "When the bridge is out, there's a residence there to the west that has no 'all-weather' way out unless we rock the north-south road there at K Avenue."
Factoring in the extra miles, King estimates the gravel work to cost roughly $194,000 based on needing 1,200 tons of rock per mile at a price of approximately $26 per ton. Previous estimates placed the 4.2-mile project at around $130,000.