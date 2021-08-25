(Cedar Rapids) -- The Farmer's Mutual Telephone Company General Manager and CEO Kevin Cabbage received recognition at the latest Iowa Rural Summit.
At it's 5th annual gathering at Kirkwood Community College, the Iowa Rural Development Council held it's first-ever award ceremony featuring "rural heroes." Cabbage was among 13 recipients of the award. Cabbage tells KMA News while he and his company are honored to receive the award, it's not the main goal.
"We're very honored to be recognized, but yet very humbled," Cabbage said. "You know that's not why we do the projects that we do in our rural communities, we do it because it's something that needs to be done in our communities."
Cabbage says he is thankful for all those involved who have gotten he and his company to this point, saying it takes a group effort.
"I'm very thankful for my company giving me the opportunity to be involved in these types of economic activities, and thankful for the support that they give for reinvesting in our community making sure they prosper as well, in addition to our company with the services that we provide," Cabbage said. "It was a great honor, I'll receive it on behalf of Farmers Mutual Telephone Company and the community of Stanton for the great work they've been doing the past few years."
Cabbage and FMTC were recognized primarily for the work they have done in providing fiber optics and quality, fast internet to rural communities. Cabbage says the past four years have seen large growth in coverage partly due to the UDSA Reconnect program.
"Since 2017, we've been 100% fiber to the home in our license serving area which is Stanton, Bethesda, New Market, Villisca and Nodaway," Cabbage said. "Most recently we've been branching out in the neighboring rural areas. So Currently we have a rural broadband program going on in the rural Red Oak area, that was the first reconnect award we received back in 2019, (and) we're just getting started with that construction."
The second USDA Reconnect project covers the rural Clarinda, Gravity, and Bedford areas which will soon begin construction. Other projects Cabbage and his company have assisted with include development in downtown Stanton helping to open the Fika Coffee House, and a building renovation that will hold the new Gibbs Chophouse.
Cabbage says the summit featured a wide variety of topics and over 240 attendees were present representing 60 rural communities throughout the state.