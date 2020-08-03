(Council Bluffs) -- The Commemorative Air Force Great Plains Wing at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport will be holding it’s 2020 fly-in and drive-in open house.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday the Great Plain Museum will also be having it’s open house where there are over 1,500 WWII artifacts to see.
“This is our 22nd annual event for late summer. We used to do two events a year which got to be too much of a challenge so now we are down to one event. It’s been a really great change for us for the last five years,” Commemorative Air Force Wing Leader Jeff Hutcheson said.
Breakfast will be served to start the open house by The Pancake Man from 8-11 a.m. There is a free will donation for that breakfast and food and drinks will be available all day. Hog Stop BBQ will be serving lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. As well as blue penguin shaved ice also from 11-2.
“This is our main event every year and people look forward to it and we are starting to get a lot of community involvement. Amazingly enough Council Bluffs has had an airport for eons and we joke that we are the best kept secret in Southwest Iowa,” Hutcheson said.
The event will feature aircraft rides from 3 different CAF Wings such as riding in a the Stearman plane for $249 a piece or ride in an A-26 bomber for 30 minutes for $500. Hutcheson also explained some of the history at the museum.
“We have aircraft engines on display, uniforms, weapons, plane parts, photographs and newspaper columns. There is just a lot of military history at the museum,” Hutcheson said.
To find out more about the event and museum go to www.gpwcaf.org. To hear the full interview with Jeff Hutcheson click below.