(Atlantic) -- A California man is being charged with making threats against former presidents, the White House and other government officials following a traffic stop in Cass County.
A federal judge unsealed a case this week against 25-year-old Kuachua Brillion Xiong of Merced, California, who was arrested December 21st when a Cass County Sheriff's Deputy observed his vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 eastbound. Following an investigation, authorities say they uncovered an AR-15 rifle, a grappling hook, several boxes of ammunition, loaded magazines and body armor in Xiong's vehicle. His GPS also had the White House as his destination.
Xiong was interviewed by the U.S. Secret Service and authorities say he admitted that he was traveling to Washington, D.C. to "kill persons in power." Authorities say he compiled a hit list that included former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, among others.
The case was filed under seal in federal court last week, but a judge unsealed the case this week. Xiong first appeared in court on Monday. He is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.
