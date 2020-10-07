Under Arrest

(Red Oak) -- A California suspect faces drug-related charges following his arrest Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies made contact with 63-year-old Terry James Cook of Escalon, California around 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Highway 34. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Cook on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana -- first offense.

Cook was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department and Glenwood Police Department K9 assisted in the arrest.

