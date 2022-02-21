(Adair) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in an Adair County accident Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred between mile markers 80 and 70 along Interstate-80 around 12:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2021 Freightliner, driven by 27-year-old Jasvir Sood of Fresno, was traveling west bound when it collided with the rear end of a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by 36-year-old Milinganyo Bwami of Omaha.
Bwami's vehicle came to rest upright in a north ditch, while the Freightliner went into the north ditch rolling on to the driver's side. Sood was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Sood was transported to the State Medical Examiner by the Hockenberry Funeral Home.
Bwami along with three passengers in the Honda including 45-year-old Wabiwa Yungu of Omaha and two juveniles, were all transported to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Adair County EMS for their injuries.
The Adair County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Agency assisted at the scene.