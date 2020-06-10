(Adair) — A California resident was killed in a semi crash in Adair County Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 near Adair. The patrol says 52-year-old Jaspal Singh of Sacramento, California, was driving a 2019 Freighliner semi eastbound on I-80 when, for unknown reasons, the semi swerved off the road and entered the south ditch. The semi then rolled after entering the ditch.
A passenger in the semi — 26-year-old Jagjit Singh of Madera, California — was killed in the crash. The patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Jaspal Singh was taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines by Adair County EMS for treatment of injuries. The patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.