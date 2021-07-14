(Stanton) -- One of KMAland's recreation destinations is experiencing a more typical summer in terms of usage.
Viking Lake State Park near Stanton was among the outdoor hot spots for residents wishing to escape COVID-19 quarantines in the summer of 2020. Dan Jacobs is Viking Lake's park manager. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Jacobs says camping spaces are still in great demand at the park this summer.
"We filled our electric sites just about every weekend since Memorial Day," said Jacobs. "Our non-modern or non-electric campsites are usually about 25% filled. The rest of the park, you know, pretty typical usage. Lots of fishermen, that type of thing."
However, in talking with other park employees, Jacobs says the park's usage is not as great as last summer. Jacobs transferred to Viking Lake this past spring from Lake Manawa State Park near Council Bluffs. Jacobs says recreational enthusiasts swarmed Lake Manawa last summer in the height of the pandemic.
"It was remarkably busier," he said, "as far as people out, walking the trails, fishing, any kind of activity, kayaking, that type of thing. Any kind of activity where they could be off by themselves, but yet still get out and do something. It was a like a busy weekend every day there as far as trail use and shoreline fishing, that kind of stuff."
Viking Lake is still in a recovery mode from a draining operation two years ago designed to improve the lake's fishing quality. While boaters are still coming to the lake, Jacobs says it's still about 6 feet lower than it should be--and they're waiting on rainfall to fill it up to its normal depth.
"All the fish are still there--they're just kind of in a small barrel," said Jacobs. "I've seen some guys getting some smaller boats in the pontoon boat ramp. It is successful, but if you've got a big pontoon boat, I'd probably skip that. We've got a lot of kayakers out fishing, that kind of thing."
Camping reservations are still being accepted at Viking Lake. Those wishing to reserve a spot should call the park at 1-877-427-2757, or log onto iowastateparks.reserveamerica. com. You can hear the full interview with Dan Jacobs here: