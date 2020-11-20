(Red Oak) – Two candidates are running for a Montgomery County supervisor’s seat in a special election next week.
Both candidates returned nomination papers prior to Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline to run in the December 15th district 1 supervisor’s race. They include Charla Schmid, who was nominated by petition, and Steven Berendes, the Republican nominee. A committee of county officials appointed Schmid last month to fill the position vacated by Rudy Kinard in September. Berendes was one of three other applicants for the seat. A petition drive forced the county’s board of supervisors to set a special election for the position.
Friday, December 11th at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee request forms are available on the county website or at the auditor’s office. Request forms must be completed prior to receiving an absentee ballot. Residents must return their request forms as soon as possible. Ballots will be mailed as soon as they are ready.
Monday, December 14th is the last day to vote absentee in person at the county auditor’s office. Polls are open December 15th at the Red Oak Gold Fair Building from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A district 1 map is available at the county’s website or at the county auditor’s office. The office is closed Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.