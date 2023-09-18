(Shenandoah/Clarinda) -- KMAland school officials are seeking some champions of education to serve on local school boards.
Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit nomination papers to southwest Iowa school board secretaries to run in the November 7th elections. In Shenandoah, the terms of incumbents Jeff Hiser and Benne Rogers expire with this election. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says 50 signatures are needed on petitions in order to be a candidate.
"There's a process that you go through to get that done," said Nelson. "Once those signatures are completed and submitted by the 21st, then your name will be placed on the ballot. There's an election in November for that process."
Nelson says serving on a school board is important for not only for school districts, but the community in general.
"I think it's a good way to be a good citizen in the community," she said, "to express your care and concern for the children in our community, and our students. It's the way to be an advocate. It's a way to just give back to the community. I think it's a very rewarding opportunity to be involved in a school district, and a school board, for those who are willing to dedicate the time--because it does take time. It can be a very rewarding experience, and a great way to contribute back."
Forty-five signatures are needed to run for one of three seats up for a vote on the Clarinda School Board--those held by incumbents Trish Bergren, Greg Jones and Darin Sunderman. Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia says school board members' actual duties are few, but important.
"With schools, basically 90% of what we do is mandated to us," said Privia. "So, only about 10% does the school board really get to decide, and change things within the school district. So, a lot of it is just our day-to-day operations, approving bills and those kind of things, and the direction of the school district, making sure we're following policies, and those kinds of things."
Anyone interested in a school board candidacy should contact their local school district's board secretary. There's also a packet of information online at the Iowa Association of School Board's website.