Accident

(Glenwood) -- A Shenandoah man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County early Tuesday morning.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 221st Street at around 5:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Chevy driven by 49-year-old James Prudhome of Shenandoah was westbound in the right hand lane of 34 when it struck a deer that crossed in front of the roadway.

Prudhome was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

