(Burlington Junction) -- A Clarinda woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 south of County Road 187, a mile north of Burlington Junction. Authorities say a 2009 Honda CR-V driven by 20-year-old Carly Rahn of Clarinda was northbound on 71 when it crossed the center line, into the path of a 1999 Peterbuilt semi driven by 50-year-old Douglas P. Richardson of Hopkins, Missouri. Richardson's semi traveled off the east side of the roadway in an attempt to avoid a collision. But, Rahn's vehicle struck the semi head-on, then slid off the west side of the road. The semi overturned, came to rest on its passenger side and caught fire.
Rahn was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. Richardson was not injured. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Clarinda Police assisted the patrol at the scene.