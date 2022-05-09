(Red Oak) -- One person suffered possible injuries when a vehicle struck a school bus in Red Oak Monday morning.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of North 8th and East Summit Streets at around 8 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Bluebird school bus driven by 52-year-old John Beer of Red Oak was southbound approaching the intersection when a northbound 1995 Ford Taurus driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile veered into the bus' path. The car struck the bus behind its left front steering tire. Police say the teen had just crossed the intersection, and was reaching for an object when the collision occurred.
Red Oak Fire and Rescue took the juvenile to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for an evaluation of possible injuries. A passenger in his vehicle was not injured. Police say the driver and paraprofessional aboard the bus also escaped injuries, and no students were riding in the bus at the time of the accident.
Red Oak Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Red Oak School District assisted the police at the scene.