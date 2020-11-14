(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department is reporting a car vs. pedestrian accident.
At approximately 4:27 PM on Friday, officers responded to a call on I-29 southbound near the 53 mile marker or the 9th avenue exit.
Upon arrival, an adult male was lying on the shoulder of the road unconscious with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck him was on the scene and cooperative.
Preliminary investigations show that the victim was southbound on I-29 and pulled over to the side of the road, exited the vehicle and removed some debris from the roadway. He was then hit by another southbound vehicle.
The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine by the Council Bluffs Fire Department with serious injuries. His name is being withheld at this time.