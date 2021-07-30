(KMAland) -- Navigator CO2 Ventures have provided an update on their Heartland Greenway Systems Project.
Navigator CO2 Ventures, a company that specializes in carbon capture and storage, or CCS, has made significant progress in preparing for the construction of an underground pipeline throughout the Midwest.
In the most recent update Navigator announced a service provider partnership with three companies: Tenaska, Advanced Resources International (ARI), and Chabina Energy partners. Matt Vining, Navigator CO2 CEO, says while his company will still be the main overseer of the project, he feels the three companies provide an ideal situation moving forward with the project.
"What we have is this unique combination where we have the benefit of Tenaska's engineering, they've already engineered this facility once and now we're just rescaling," Vining said. "Paired with the leading subsurface team (ARI) for classic injection permits specific to Illinois. So we feel like we got the dream team of service providers that'll help de-risk our path forward."
Vining says the open season for the project, when companies can express their interest in being a part of the project, is coming to an end and contracts should be completed within the next 50-to-60 days. However, before construction begins, due to the size of the project, he says one complication is how the company will acquire building permits.
"CO2 pipelines don't have federal citing permits, so they defer to the states," Vining said. "With the current footprint of the project being primarily across the state of Iowa, but to a lesser degree in Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, and ultimately the central sequestration site in Illinois, we have to complete the pipeline permitting process five times."
Vining says that process could take anywhere from 10 to 18 months. He added construction of the pipeline would likely take another 20 months with the project hopefully being in full gear by the fourth quarter of 2024, and into the early stages of 2025.
A major customer for the project has been ethanol plants, Vining said. The first of two potential opportunities for those plants, Vining says is a tax credit for every metric ton of carbon that is captured and sequestered.
"An ethanol plant emits, let's call it 300,000 metric tons of carbon each year, so they'll receive a tax credit of $50 per metric ton," Vining said. "So that's real money for an industry that is highly cyclical, commodity coming in on both the front and the back end, so right off the bat, an ethanol plant puts a tax credit in their pocket."
However, an ethanol plant not making any money won't benefit from the tax credit, Vining said, which presents the second opportunity. That is having their Carbon Intensity Score, or CIS, nearly cut in half by capturing their carbon emissions, which will then increase the plants margin.
"A plant that is generating more margin, has a better ability to sustain over longer periods of volatility, it can afford to pay more for it's feedstock, which benefits the surrounding community and farmers," Vining said. "In the last 12-to-18 months where some of these facilities are being curtailed, this would have the ability to keep those facilities in the black."
For those interested in more information on Navigator CO2 Ventures, the Heartland Greenway Systems Project, or CCS, information can be found on the companies website at www-dot-navigatorco2-dot-com. Vining made his comments on the KMA Morning Line Program Friday.