(Corning) -- One person was killed in a motorcycle accident in Adams County late Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says 65-year-old Harold Mitchell of Carbon was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near the intersection of 175th Street and Chestnut Avenue. Authorities say a 2008 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle ridden by Mitchell was southbound on Chestnut when he made left turn onto 175th Street. In making the turn, Mitchell's motorcycle exited the roadway to the right and entered a ditch. Mitchell was thrown from his cycle. The patrol says he was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.