(Des Moines) -- As hearings on one of three proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa approach, opponents continue to call for a delay in the process.
Hearings begin this week through the Iowa Utilities Board regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest CO2 Pipeline spanning nearly 700 miles in western and northern Iowa. Plans call for the pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including Green Plains' Shenandoah facility, to a sequestration site in North Dakota. Jess Mazour is the conservation program coordinator with the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, one of the groups helping organize opposition against carbon dioxide pipelines in the state. Speaking during a Lunch and Learn with the Iowa Farmers Union Thursday, Mazour says there are multiple reasons to delay the hearing process for Summit's project, including the recent denial from the North Dakota Public Service Commission.
"We know it's a pipeline to nowhere because just two weeks ago, North Dakota, one of the most pipeline friendly states in the country voted unanimously to deny Summit's permit," said Mazour. "So, currently Summit has no way to get their CO2 up to their sequestration area in North Dakota. Why should Iowa waste any time, money, and resources on a pipeline to nowhere?"
Summit officials announced Friday they had submitted a petition for reconsideration of their application to the North Dakota board, including rerouting around Bismarck, avoiding other game management areas or others that may present a geo-hazard risk and an update on cultural resource surveys.
However, Mazour also cites ongoing efforts by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, to update their regulations regarding carbon pipelines.
"These rules are being written right now--there's an open docket to submit comments to PHMSA for carbon pipeline safety rules," Mazour emphasized. "Those rules are likely not going to be out this year and maybe not even next year and the problem is we should not be giving any carbon pipelines a permit before we know what the safety rules are that they should abide by. Otherwise, we're putting untested, dangerous pipelines across our state."
Additionally, Mazour points to the several outstanding court cases that have revolved around Summit's proposed project, including a challenge from Domina Law, representing several impacted landowners, regarding the state of the carbon dioxide while it is being transported along the pipeline--which Summit officials say would be "supercritical."
"Iowa law only gives power to the IUB over liquid CO2 and there are experts to testify that there is a clear difference in those phases and it's based on pressure and temperature, and if IUB does not have the power over 'super critical' CO2, then they have no ability to move forward with this hearing and issue a permit," she said. "That is still outstanding, been appealed, and this is going to the courts next, but we need to see if this is even dismissed in the first place before we hold a hearing that wastes all of our time."
Mazour adds that the Sierra Club is also challenging Summit in discovery over the release of plume or dispersion models, chief among the safety concerns over the proposed project.
"We deserve to know the real risks associated with CO2 pipelines because we saw what happened in Satartia, (Mississippi) and we know that there could be lives lost, land damaged, and homes destroyed," said Mazour. "Summit is refusing to file these documents as well and that is going to be going to court. When they do have to file these dispersion models, it will be public--not confidential."
The IUB is expected to begin hearing comments Tuesday. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll earlier this year indicated 78% of respondents oppose carbon-capture pipeline companies using eminent domain.