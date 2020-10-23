(Essex) -- Essex school officials believe new programming is having an impact on the district's enrollment numbers.
Certified enrollment numbers for the 2020-21 school year were discussed at this week's Essex School Board meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's enrollment totals 180 students--an increase of 21 over last school year. Wells attributes the increase to open-enrolled students coming into the district for Essex's new career academy format.
"We think all of those programs are starting to get people's attention," said Wells. "Parents that wish to have those kinds of programs are open enrolling into our district. We also have elementary Spanish--which a lot of schools don't have in Iowa. So, we're excited to offer those opportunities, and I think parents are taking advantage of those."
One of the new programs is a Construction Trades class, which involves students constructing a new house in a vacant lot across the street from the district's K-12 complex. Wells says instructor Roger Looker and his students are making progress.
"We're waiting on our truss," he said."Then, we'll finish the outside of the house in the next week or so. Miller lumber yard in Shenandoah has been a great partner for us, and we're getting that truss from them. We anticipate within the next week, week-and-a-half, the whole house will be enclosed, and the kids will be inside working."
While additional students means additional supplement state aid funding, Wells says the financial impact won't be felt until next fiscal year.
"Now, state aid and student enrollment, you're always a year behind in funding," said Graves. "So, even if your enrollment goes up 30 kids this year, you really don't get the money until next year. But, with open enrollment students, you get that on-time funding. We bill those districts in December and May, or June, and that money is immediate. For us, financially, its about a $350,000 increase in our revenue--so, that's exciting."
Other new programs include so-called "maker space" activities for elementary students, a farm school class, and a new agriculture program.